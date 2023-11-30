Family of Marine killed in Afghanistan fails to win lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A lawsuit against Alec Baldwin filed by relatives of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan has been resolved in the actor’s favor. Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, says the actor has not paid any of the $25 million the family of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum sought for chastising them on social media. Baldwin had sent the family $5,000 in 2021 but the next year called McCollum’s sister an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump’s rally leading up to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. A federal judge in New York dismissed the lawsuit, saying Baldwin’s comments were protected free speech. Attorneys for both sides declined to comment further on the case Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.