‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ named best film of 2023 by New York film critics
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle. It’s the third time that Scorsese has been given the best film award from his hometown’s critics, who also named 1990’s “GoodFellas” their top movie, as well as 2019’s “The Irishman.” On Thursday, the group also awarded Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” best actress. “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, picked up several awards: best director for Nolan and best cinematography, by Hoyte van Hoytema.