UK government intervenes in potential takeover of Telegraph newspaper by Abu Dhabi-backed fund

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it’s asking media and market competition officials to look into a potential Abu Dhabi-backed takeover of The Telegraph newspaper. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said on Thursday that she issued a “public interest intervention notice” after considering the possible impact of the offer by the investment fund RedBird IMI to the previous owners of The Telegraph and The Spectator magazine to repay debts owed by them. Frazer says she’s asked the Competition and Markets Authority and the U.K.’s communications regulator to look into the deal and report back to her by the end of January. RedBird IMI said it will cooperate fully with the government and regulator.

