US prosecutors say plots to assassinate Sikh leaders were part of a campaign of planned killings

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say in court papers that the plot driven by a government official in India to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader in New York City was meant to precede another killing in California and more assassinations in the U.S. and Canada. An indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court said the campaign to kill was interrupted when a man in India contacted a criminal associate who turned out to be a Drug Enforcement Administration informant to ask him to find a hitman. The indictment shows that urgency was key in the killing of a Canadian activist last June and the New York City plot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.