Work resumes on $10B renewable energy transmission project despite tribal objections

It’s back to work for construction crews that are clearing land and building access roads for a $10 billion project that the Biden administration describes as an important part of the nation’s transition to renewable energy. Federal land managers briefly halted work on the SunZia transmission line in southwestern Arizona earlier this month after Native American tribes raised concerns about the destruction of culturally sensitive sites. The Bureau of Land Management questioned the timing of the information provided by tribes in recent weeks, opting to allow the developer to move forward. Tribal leaders maintain that their concerns are being dismissed.

