A bus driver ate gummies containing THC, then passed out on highway. He’s now on probation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A commercial bus driver who was arrested after eating THC-infused gummies and passing out on a Connecticut highway with 38 people aboard has been granted a probation program. No one was injured in the March 2022 incident on Interstate 95 in Stratford, where driver Jinhuan Chen pulled over and called 911 before passing out. Chen says he didn’t know the candies contained the active ingredient in marijuana. A state judge in Bridgeport granted him accelerated rehabilitation Thursday. Reckless endangerment charges will be erased if he completes a two-year probationary period. The bus was carrying Mohegan Sun casino passengers when it started swerving before pulling over.

