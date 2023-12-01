AP Exclusive: America’s Black attorneys general discuss race, politics and the justice system

BOSTON (AP) — The American legal system has never faced greater challenges or demands for reform from people of all races and across the political spectrum. In exclusive sit-down interviews with The Associated Press, several Black Democrat attorneys general discuss the role race and politics plays in their job. With a historic number of Black Americans currently serving in top law enforcement leadership roles, the top law enforcement officials speak about their responsibilities as change agents in a criminal legal system in which Black people bear the brunt of the nation’s perpetual war on crime.

