In Romania, tens of thousands attend a military parade to mark Great Union Day

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Romania’s capital have watched a military parade that included troops from NATO allies to mark the country’s national day. The annual parade was held at the Arc de Triomphe in Bucharest and saw thousands of soldiers march together and dozens of combat jets and helicopters fly over. Many spectators at the event waved Romania’s national tricolor flags — the colors red, yellow, and blue. Friday’s ceremony celebrated the 105th anniversary of the Great Union Day of 1918 when Romania was formed after its unification with the neighboring regions of Transylvania, Bessarabia and Bukovina.

