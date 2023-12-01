India-US ties could face their biggest test in years after a foiled assassination attempt on a Sikh

NEW DELHI (AP) — The warm ties India and the United States have built are being tested after US prosecutors accused an Indian official of orchestrating an alleged assassination plot in New York City. This is the second time in months India has been accused of carrying out a murder of a Sikh separatist on foreign soil. But unlike with Canada, when the two countries exchanged harsh words and expelled diplomats, the response from New Delhi has been cooperative in this case as the U.S. carried on engaging with India. Yet the charges risk straining ties as the case progresses, and raises questions about the West’s quest to woo India as a counter to China.

