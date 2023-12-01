Skip to Content
AP National News

Israeli survivors of the Oct. 7 music festival attack seek to cope with trauma at a Cyprus retreat

By
Published 6:53 AM

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Dozens of young Israeli men and women who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre at a rave party in southern Israel have been taking part in support sessions to help deal with their trauma at a retreat in Cyprus. Tomer Bassis and Eyal Sirota were among the latest group who traveled to Cyprus for a five-day retreat this week. They were taught breathing techniques and shared “everything with each other” in sessions that were complemented with yoga, meditation, reflexology, massage and acupuncture. Before heading back to Israel on Thursday, they were treated to a festive meal at Cyprus’ Jewish Community Center in the southern coastal town of Larnaca.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content