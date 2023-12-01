Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Trump’s request to dismiss the lawsuits that accuse him of inciting the violent mob on Jan. 6, 2021. But the court said it’s ruling was not the final word on whether presidential immunity shields the Republican from liability in the case and said the judges express “no view on the ultimate merits of the claims” against the former president.