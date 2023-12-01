Preliminary Dutch government talks delayed as official seeking coalitions says he needs more time
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The official appointed to investigate possible coalitions after the Dutch election won by Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom says he needs more time. There’s reluctance by potential partners to join Wilders in a government. Ronald Plasterk, a former government minister from the center-left Labor Party, had been expected to present his report on possible formations early next week ahead of a Dec. 7 debate in the lower house of parliament. But in a letter Friday to the lower house president, he said he hopes to report back to her early in the following week.