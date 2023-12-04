Man suspected of killing 4, including a 1-year-old, at a Dallas home kills self during police chase

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing four people, including a 1-year-old boy, and injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting at a Dallas home shot himself in the head during a chase with law enforcement several hours later. Dallas police said Monday that 21-year-old Byron Carrillo stole a vehicle after fleeing the home late Sunday afternoon. Police say that as Carrillo was being pursued by law enforcement officers in Austin, he crashed the vehicle and ran. Police say Carrillo then shot himself. Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon found that five people had been shot. Court records show that one of the victims had dated Carrillo.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.