76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. scoffs at questions about legitimacy of his injury, calls hit-and-run serious
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to return to the lineup about a month after he said he was struck by a vehicle while walking near his home in Philadelphia. Oubre said Monday he doesn’t care for anyone who questions his account of what happened to him. Philadelphia police said about two weeks after Oubre’s injury that they had yet to find video evidence of a hit-and-run on Nov 11. Oubre said police assured him the investigation is ongoing. He is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.