A deer broke into a New Jersey elementary school. Its escape was caught on police bodycams

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey elementary school had an unexpected visitor over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A man walking his dog on Nov. 25 saw a young deer smash through a window at the Cedar Grove Elementary School in Toms River, which is about 60 miles east of Philadelphia. When officers encountered the deer in a stairwell, the animal initially charged at them as it ran down a hallway. It then entered a classroom and jumped onto a bookshelf, though it didn’t cause any major damage. The deer soon fled the building the same way it got in. Authorities say the animal didn’t appear to be seriously injured.

