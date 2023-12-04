Arkansas rules online news personality Cenk Uygur won’t qualify for Democratic presidential primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas election officials say online news personality Cenk Uygur is ineligible to appear on the ballot in the state’s Democratic presidential primary next year. The state on Monday became the latest to make that determination after Uygur proclaimed last month that he had become the first naturalized citizen on a presidential ballot when he filed paperwork to run in the state. The U.S. Constitution requires a president to be a natural-born citizen. Uygur immigrated to the U.S. with his parents from Turkey when he was 8. He has argued that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution makes him eligible.

