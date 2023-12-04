Heavy rains leave at least 12 dead before storm Michaung makes landfall on India’s southeast coast
By OMER FAROOQ
Associated Press
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A powerful storm has made landfall along India’s southeast coast, unleashing torrential rains and strong winds. Officials say at least 12 people died in the downpour ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Michaung. The states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are hard hit. Thousands of people are being evacuated. Authorities are on high alert for heavy showers over the next 24 hours. India’s coasts are no stranger to cyclones, but changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense. That makes preparations for natural disasters more urgent.