Berlin police investigate a suspected arson attempt at Iran opposition group’s office

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Berlin have been alerted to an overnight fire at the office of an Iranian opposition group in the German capital, and are investigating the incident as a suspected arson attempt. Police say that members of the group noticed flames at a window of the building in Berlin’s Schmargendorf district at about 2:15 a.m. Monday and were able to extinguish them before they spread inside. No one was hurt. Police haven’t said who might have been responsible. The group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, claims that assailants threw incendiary materials at the building, and that the assailants were affiliated with the Iranian government.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.