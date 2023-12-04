Former top Ohio utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery scheme linked to energy bill
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s former top utility regulator has pleaded not guilty in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme. Former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chair Sam Randazzo entered his plea Monday in federal court in Cincinnati. The 74-year-old Randazzo, of Columbus, faces 11 counts centered on allegations he accepted bribes from Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for regulatory favors. The indictment marks the latest turn in a sweeping corruption scandal related to a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants. Former House Speaker Larry Householder is serving 20 years in prison for masterminding the scheme.