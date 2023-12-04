Skip to Content
GM’s Cruise robotaxi service faces fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident’s severity

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
California regulators are alleging a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up the severity of an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license. The potential penalty facing GM’s Cruise service could be around $1.5 million, based on documents filed by the California Public Utilities Commission late last week. The notice orders Cruise to appear at a Feb. 6 evidentiary hearing to determine whether the robotaxi service misled regulators about an October accident involving one of its driverless cars in San Francisco.

Associated Press

