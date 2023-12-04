In GOP’s proposed Georgia congressional map, a key question is which voters are legally protected

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are advancing a proposed congressional map that maintains their party’s 9-5 majority in the state’s congressional delegation. A Senate committee voted 7-4 along party lines on Monday to send the map to the state Senate for more debate. A key question is whether Republicans can take apart a district with a majority nonwhite population currently represented by Democrat Lucy McBath. Republicans are arguing that federal law protects only districts where one group, such as Black people, are a majority. But opponents say coalitions of nonwhite voters are also protected under federal law as it applies to Georgia.

