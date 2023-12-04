Man suspected of shoplifting stabs 2 security guards at Philadelphia store, killing 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man who had tried to steal merchandise from a department store returned 15 minutes later and stabbed two security guards, killing one and injuring the other. The attack at the Macy’s store occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. Police say store security guards saw the man attempting to steal some hats and took back the merchandise. Police say when the man returned he stabbed a 30-year-old male guard in the neck and a 23-year-old guard in the face and arm when he tried to help his colleague. The stabbing suspect fled the store after the attack but was later captured at a train station in the city.

