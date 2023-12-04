North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum ends 2024 Republican presidential bid days before the fourth debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has ended his 2024 Republican presidential bid. Burgum blames the Republican National Committee for arbitrary debate qualifications in dropping his campaign before the fourth presidential debate on Wednesday in Alabama. The second-term governor and wealthy software entrepreneur was little known nationally when he launched his presidential campaign in June. Burgum touted his priorities of energy, the economy and national security as well as his small-town roots and leadership of the sparsely populated state. But Burgum had a stronger-than-expected showing in the race fueled by a gift card-for-campaign donation gimmick that helped him qualify for the first two debates.

