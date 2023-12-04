Ohio Republicans propose nixing home grow, increasing taxes in sweeping changes to legal marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio state Senate Republicans are proposing vast changes to a recreational marijuana measure approved by voters last month. Changes proposed in committee Monday call for banning home growing of cannabis, increasing the approved tax rate and changing how those taxes are distributed. Voters approved the citizen-initiated statute 57%-43%, but legislators can make tweaks as they see fit. The law takes effect Thursday. Lawmakers also have proposed lowering the legal possession amount and reducing legal THC levels, banning public smoking and increasing protections for children. Opponents said the changes ignore the will of the voters, but supporters say they keep Ohioans safe.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.