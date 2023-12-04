Police in Greece allege that rap singer blew up and robbed cash machines to pay for music videos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have arrested a rap artist accused of using explosives to rob cash machines and finance his music videos. Authorities say the 28-year-old Greek singer was arrested at the with two other suspects after police raided a property near Athens and searched several vehicles. The rap artist was not named publicly. Police say they seized 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of explosives, an M16 assault rifle, four handguns and just over 200,000 euros ($217,200) in cash. Police allege the gang was linked to 10 ATM attacks in several parts of Greece, mostly in isolated locations.

