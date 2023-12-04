Regulators begin hearings on how much customers should pay for Georgia nuclear reactors
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. is urging the state’s utility regulators to approve a deal to pay for the company’s new nuclear reactors. But a few holdout opponents are still asking the Public Service Commission to prevent the utility from collecting any cost overruns for the two reactors at Plant Vogtle. Commissioners began hearings Monday on the proposed deal, which would add $8.95 a month to a typical residential customer’s monthly bill. That’s atop the $5.42 a month that Georgia Power is already collecting. The five elected Republican commissioners are scheduled to vote on the $7.56 billion proposal on Dec. 19.