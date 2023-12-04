Remains found in Indiana in 1982 identified as those of Wisconsin woman who vanished at age 20

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in rural Indiana in 1982 have been identified as those of a Wisconsin woman who was 20 when she vanished more than four decades ago. The remains are those of Connie Lorraine Christensen, who was from the Madison, Wisconsin-area community of Oregon. Lauren Ogden, chief deputy coroner of the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, says Christensen’s remains were identified through a partnership between the coroner’s office and the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that works to identify cold case victims using forensic genetic genealogy. Hunters discovered Christensen’s remains in December 1982 near Jacksonburg, a rural community in eastern Indiana. She had died from a gunshot wound.

