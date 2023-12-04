The Air Force is expanding a review of cancers for service members who worked with nuclear missiles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is expanding its study of whether service members who worked with nuclear missiles have had unusually high rates of cancer after a preliminary review determined that a deeper examination is needed. The review was launched in response to reports that many who served are now ill. The Air Force isn’t making its initial findings of cancer numbers public for a month or so. Medical teams conducted thousands of tests of the air, water, soil and surface areas at its three nuclear missile bases in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming. Samples came back clean in Montana and Wyoming, with results from North Dakota still out. The Air Force said preliminary analyses of the heath record data found that additional study is warranted.

