The death toll from a mining tragedy in South Africa rises to 13 after a worker dies at a hospital

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The death toll from a mining tragedy last week in South Africa that involved an elevator at a mine has risen to 13 after a worker died at a hospital. The mine operator said Monday that the worker died Sunday from injuries sustained when the elevator plummeted on Nov. 27. It was the second mineworker to die in a hospital. Eleven were killed on the day that an elevator plunged around 200 meters (650 feet) down the shaft of a platinum mine while carrying workers to the surface after their shift. Mine operator Impala Platinum said that 50 workers remain hospitalized with eight of them in critical care.

