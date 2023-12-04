The World Food Program will end its main assistance program in Syria in January, affecting millions

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program says it will end in January its main assistance program across war-torn Syria, where over 12 million people lack regular access to sufficient food. WFP in recent years has scaled down its support in Syria and neighboring countries that host millions of Syrians who fled the conflict, now in its 13th year. Humanitarian agencies have struggled to draw the world’s attention back to Syria as they face donor fatigue and shrinking budgets. WFP says the cuts come as food insecurity is “worse than ever before” and that millions will be affected.

