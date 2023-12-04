US Navy plane removed from Hawaii bay after it overshot runway. Coral damage being evaluated

KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii official says landing gear from a U.S. Navy jet pulverized coral when it landed in a bay after overshooting a military runway. The plane has been moved from a coral reef in an environmentally sensitive bay where it had been stuck for nearly two weeks. A team worked through the weekend to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll the plane off the reef and move it to the nearby runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay. Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the $1.5 million salvage effort, said Monday that absorbent material around the plane showed no indication that the plane had released any hazardous materials.

