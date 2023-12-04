YouTuber who staged California plane crash gets 6 months in prison for obstructing investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says an influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting to safety has been sentenced to six months in prison. Trevor Daniel Jacob of Lompoc, California, pleaded guilty in June. The video titled “I Crashed My Airplane” appeared in December 2021 and purported to show Jacob’s small plane experience engine failure over the mountainous Los Padres National Forest. Already wearing a parachute, he quickly jumped out with a selfie stick camera in hand.

