At COP28 summit, activists and officials voice concern over Gaza’s environment, devastated by war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As leaders, officials and activists descend on Dubai for United Nations climate talks to discuss saving Earth, another environmental crisis is nearby. Devastated by a nearly two-month-long assault by Israeli airstrikes and ground fighting, large swaths of Gaza have been flattened, agricultural lands have been destroyed, olive trees that have stood for generations are scorched and dwindling water resources are contaminated. Experts warn that white phosphorus — a chemical human rights groups say is used in Israeli operations — could also be detrimental to the environment, including the air and soil. Palestinians are worried that the land will take years to recover, and activists at the summit are tying the plight of Gazans to climate justice globally.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.