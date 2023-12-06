A new Dutch parliament has been sworn in after Wilders’ victory in the national election 2 weeks ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A new lower house of the Dutch parliament has been sworn. That’s two weeks after the far-right party of lawmaker Geert Wilders won a general election in a seismic shift that reverberated through Europe. The newly configured Second Chamber was installed Wednesday. Talks to form a new ruling coalition remain at an early stage. A “scout” is still talking to leaders about possible combinations to succeed the last four-party administration led by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The scout is expected to send a report to parliament before a debate that is likely to happen next week on the next step in the coalition formation process.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.