Bills GM says edge rusher Von Miller to practice and play while facing domestic violence charge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, while stressing he and the team are waiting for the legal process to play out rather than rush to judgement. Beane says Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play on Sunday when the Bills travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Beane spoke for the team as the Bills returned from their bye week off. Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant.

