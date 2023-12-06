DeSantis appointees accuse Disney district predecessors of cronyism; Disney calls them revisionist

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Walt Disney World’s governing district have released a series of reports justifying their takeover of the government and accusing their Disney-controlled predecessors of being a part of “the most egregious exhibition of corporate cronyism in modern American history.” The reports commissioned by the Florida governor’s appointees to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District are the latest salvos in the ongoing battle between Disney and DeSantis over control of the district. Disney calls the reports ”revisionist history.’ The feud started last year when Disney publicly opposed the state’s so-called don’t say gay law, which bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

