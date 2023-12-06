Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori is freed from prison on humanitarian grounds
By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO and REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s former President Alberto Fujimori has been released from prison on humanitarian grounds, despite a request from a regional human rights court to delay his release. Fujimori, 85, was serving a 25-year sentence in connection with the slayings of 25 Peruvians by death squads in the 1990s. Peru’s constitutional court ordered his immediate release on Tuesday, but the Inter-American Court of Human Rights asked for a delay to study the ruling. Fujimori, who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, was sentenced in 2009 on charges of human rights abuses committed while the government fought the Shining Path communist rebels.