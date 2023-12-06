Paramedics told investigators that Elijah McClain had ‘excited delirium,’ a disputed condition

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Two paramedics on trial over the 2019 death of Elijah McClain told investigators in videotaped interviews previously unseen in public that the 23-year-old Black man had “excited delirium,” a disputed condition critics say is unscientific and rooted in racism. McClain died after being stopped by police while walking home from a convenience store then forcibly restrained and injected with ketamine by the paramedics in the Denver suburb of Aurora. Paramedics there were trained starting in 2018 to use ketamine, a sedative, to treat excited delirium. But critics say such diagnoses have been misused to justify excessive force against suspects.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.