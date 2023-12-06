Republicans threaten contempt proceedings if Hunter Biden refuses to appear for deposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are warning Hunter Biden that they will move to hold him in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t appear this month for a closed-door deposition, raising the stakes in the growing standoff over testimony from President Joe Biden’s son. Hunter Biden has insisted that he will only testify to the House if it’s in public. But in a letter sent to his attorney Wednesday, top Republicans told him that their subpoena for a closed-door deposition on Dec. 13 is non-negotiable. Republicans are pursing an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie his father to his business dealings. President Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed as “lies” claims that he behaved illegally or unethically.

