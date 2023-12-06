Senior UN official denounces ‘blatant disregard’ in Israel-Hamas war after many UN sites are hit

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says there’s no safe haven in Gaza for civilians — not even U.N. shelters and “safe zones” designated by Israel. Philippe Lazzarini told The Associated Press on Wednesday that since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, more than 80 U.N. facilities, including those sheltering civilians, have been struck “directly or indirectly” during the conflict. He says the strikes are a sign of “blatant disregard” for U.N. facilities and must be investigated after the war. The agency has said that more than 220 displaced Palestinians were killed in such strikes, and that 130 of its employees also lost their lives in the war.

