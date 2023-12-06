US experts are in Cyprus to assist police investigating alleged sanctions evasion by Russians

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ government says a group of experts from the United States is on the island to assist law enforcement authorities with investigations into alleged sanctions evasion by Russian oligarchs. A spokesman told reporters that President Nikos Christodoulides has met the experts who will advise police on how best to conduct probes into cases involving financial crimes. Christodoulides told The Associated Press in an interview last month that “many” probes into alleged sanctions evasion are running but wouldn’t give details. Cypriot officials say the six-member U.S. team includes experts from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice.

