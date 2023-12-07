Attention all Barbz: Nicki Minaj releases ‘Pink Friday 2,’ 13 years after the original

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicki Minaj’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2,” is here. Out Friday, on her 41st birthday, the 22-track “Pink Friday 2” is Minaj’s first full-length release in five years. The road to “Pink Friday 2” has been long, with the album initially teased more than three years ago and its release date delayed twice. In September, Minaj hosted the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and performed her latest single, the dreamy “Last Time I Saw You,” before teasing a fiery new trap cut from “Pink Friday 2.” She’s called her latest album as “the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far.”

