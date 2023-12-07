Chinese navy ships are first to dock at new pier at Cambodian naval base linked to Beijing

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese naval vessels have become the first ships to dock at a new pier at a Cambodian naval base that the United States and some international security experts say is destined to serve as a strategic outpost for Beijing’s navy. The docking of the two ships, which received little publicity, coincided with an official visit to Cambodia this week by China’s top defense official, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission He Weidong. The ships’ visit was revealed indirectly in a Facebook post by Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Seiha. China and Cambodia broke ground last year on an expansion project for Ream Naval Base.

