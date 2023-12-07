Hong Kong’s new election law thins the candidate pool, giving voters little option in Sunday’s polls

HONG KONG (AP) — While Hong Kong’s government is working to spotlight its upcoming local elections, some district council members are preparing for their exits under the sharply shifting political landscape. New election requirements passed in July are creating obstacles that some would-be candidates say they can’t overcome. The candidate pool for the city’s last directly elected seats is thinning and becoming less politically diverse. Now, it’s mostly “patriots,” those loyal to mainland China, who are in the running. One expert says the exclusion of all but official patriots reflects the government’s preference for obedient councils. With such slim options, some voters say they won’t participate.

