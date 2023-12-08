Biden heads to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2B for 10 major rail projects around the country

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country. The money includes funding to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other train projects getting funding as part of Friday’s announcement are upgrades to heavily traveled corridors in Virginia and North Carolina and improvements to a rail bridge over the Potomac River to bolster passenger service in Washington. The president also plans to address the shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, that killed three people and wounded a fourth.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

