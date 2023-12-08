Fox snatcher: Footage shows furry intruder swiped cameras from Arizona backyard

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman got a huge shock when surveillance footage showed the thief who stole her backyard cameras was four-legged and fluffy-tailed. Esmeralda Egurrola, of Tucson, noticed on Monday that her three motion-activated cameras appeared off-line. So she checked the most recent recording in each camera from an app on her cellphone. Three videos had documented an entire heist carried out by a gray fox. Egurrola shared video and photos of the intruder fox-trotting away on Facebook. It didn’t take long for reactions to snowball. Egurrola plans to eventually get new cameras. Only she will make sure they are tied down. Well, one may be untied with a tracker.

