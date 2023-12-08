Lawmakers seek action against Elf Bar and other fruity e-cigarettes imported from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers are demanding information on federal efforts to stop the influx of kid-appealing electronic cigarettes from China. A letter sent Thursday by a congressional committee calls attention to “the extreme proliferation of illicit vaping products.” The letter cites Associated Press reporting on how thousands of new disposable e-cigarettes have hit the U.S. market in recent years. Elf Bar, the most popular brand among underage teens, remains widely available despite efforts by the Food and Drug Administration to block its importation. The bipartisan committee urges the FDA and the Department of Justice to cooperate in bringing lawsuits against companies illegally shipping vapes into the U.S.

