Nikki Haley looks for a strong showing, not necessarily a win, in Iowa caucuses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A win in Iowa for Nikki Haley doesn’t necessarily mean a win in the state’s Republican presidential caucuses. Haley says, “We just need to have a good showing in Iowa.” The former South Carolina governor was answering a question during a town hall event Friday in Sioux City. The comments stand in stark contrast to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared decisively that “we’re going to win Iowa” on NBC’s ”Meet the Press” last Sunday. DeSantis wouldn’t say whether he would end his campaign if he didn’t finish first or second. The DeSantis campaign has largely focused on Iowa, but he has faced growing pressure from Haley.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.