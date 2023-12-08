Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reveals the groups that got some of her $2.1 billion in gifts in 2023

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave $2.1 billion in donations since November 2022, she said in an online post, bringing her total reported giving to more than $16 billion since 2019. Scott wrote Wednesday on her website in a three-sentence post that she was, “excited to call attention to these 360 outstanding organizations, every one of whom could use more allies.” The gifts include three donations if $25 million to affordable housing nonprofit Mercy Housing, reproductive care organization Upstream USA and youth training group Year Up. The gifts were consistent with Scott’s focus on economic security, education, equity and health.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.