Six Palestinians are killed in the Israeli military’s latest West Bank raid, health officials say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces stormed into a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian militants and unleashed fighting with local gunmen in which six Palestinians were killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the dead included a 14-year-old boy and a local commander of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, an armed offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party. Residents say Israeli undercover forces sneaked into the Faraa camp on Friday morning and traded gunfire with Palestinian militants. The raid follows a dramatic surge in deadly military operations across the West Bank during the Israel-Hamas war.

